Giles Clark impressed with security measures

LAHORE: Giles Clarke, head of the International Cricket Council (ICC) task force for Pakistan, felt impressed with the security presentation he was given by the Punjab Safe City Authority and said that there is a need to move forward with great caution.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, after having spent a busy day assessing the security situation and measures taken by the government for the safety and security of the visiting teams, Clarke said that the ICC has especially tasked him to see what could be done for bringing back the international cricket to Pakistan.

He was flanked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan, chairman of the PCB executive committee and Pakistan Super League (PSL) Najam Sethi and PCB Director Media Amjad Bhatti.

Clarke said that there is a need to move forward to see what can be done but with great caution because one incident would push things back again.

“One terrible incident would push everything backwards. What happened in one of the parks of this city last year made it difficult for us to bring a team here,” he said.

“(But) we are hoping to move forward and I have been very impressed with the work done for the safety of visiting teams.”

However, he said that this is not an easy road.

“We should not assume that this is going to be easy,” said Clarke.

Beginning the briefing, he said that it’s been a pleasure visiting Lahore again as he first came to the city in 1973.

“It’s a beautiful city. People are charming and hospitable as always. I had the privilege to meet the Chief Minister of Punjab who gave us 35 minutes of his time to discuss various important issues. I am also grateful to Punjab home secretary Rana Sanullah,” he said.

“I am on a fact finding mission. I was asked by the ICC to come here with the ICC Security Advisor Bob Nichols. I should say at this point it’s the fundamental principle of the ICC that it cares deeply of its full members. We recognise the frustration felt by the Pakistani cricket fans. They have been unable to host other international teams for a long period of time,”

“We regard it very important that we do what we can to help create situation where international cricket could return to Pakistan and the public have the opportunity to see their heroes in action,” said the Englishman.

“We had a very impressive presentation from managing director of the Punjab Safe City Authority and the Police officials. We saw significant work done for the security of visiting teams,” he said.

Clarke, along with the ICC security advisor, arrived on a two-day visit for a security briefing on Pakistan’s proposed T20 matches against the West Indies in March and the commonwealth teams’ visit to the country in September.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, and PCB chief Shaharyar Khan welcomed Clarke upon his arrival in Lahore.

Strict security measures were taken at the Lahore Airport for Clarke’s arrival.

The task force chief will also review the security arrangements made by PCB for the final of PSL.

To a question, Clarke termed the PSL final in Lahore as being a domestic tournament and praised the PCB’s efforts to hold domestic events in Pakistan.

0



0







Giles Clark impressed with security measures was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182497-Giles-Clark-impressed-with-security-measures/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Giles Clark impressed with security measures" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182497-Giles-Clark-impressed-with-security-measures.