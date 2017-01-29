Delayed pipeline

Pakistan’s journey towards energy sufficiency is set to remain a slow one. In latest news, the $10 billion 1785-km Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (Tapi) gas pipeline has been delayed by another year. This means that Pakistan will not receive the promised 1.325 cubic feet of gas per day that had been agreed with Turkmenistan till at least the year 2020. The delay seems to be on the part of the Turkmenistan government. It has been reported that Turkmengas Company, the company negotiating the contract, has not been able to reach financial close by December 2016. The company is responsible for arranging 85 percent of the funding for the project which will connect the Gylkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan with the three countries. Despite a number of recent developments, including the Asian Development Bank’s backing of the project, the delay will come as a disappointment to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India – all three facing energy shortages of different scales. With a number of other contingencies having yet to be satisfactorily resolved, there remains a chance of further delays.

One of the major concerns has been security and until Afghanistan comes to a peace agreement with the Taliban, there is little chance of the project commencing in a secure manner. Moreover, the tense relationship between the three countries involved in the project is itself cause for concern. Pakistan has seen its relations dwindle over the past few months both with Afghanistan and India. This is a complex geopolitical landscape that has been made even more complicated by the entry of new terrorist groups such as Isis whose entry in Afghanistan makes the Taliban’s promise of providing security to the pipeline of little real value. What is clear as day is that without peace in Afghanistan the Tapi link will remain vulnerable to disruption. Turkmenistan is reportedly sending delegations to all three countries to plan the security of the pipeline. As far as Pakistan is concerned, we need the Tapi pipeline project. Already, the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline has suffered from a number of false starts. Gas shortages have become a regular part of domestic and industrial life, which has left Pakistan looking at short-term LNG import contracts at more expensive rates. Any more lost time will mean a greater economic slowdown in the region.

