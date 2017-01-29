Punches in parliament

Not content with besmirching the Supreme Court proceedings regarding the Panama Papers leaks with their daily sloganeering outside the court, on Thursday the PTI and PML-N took their travelling circus act to the National Assembly. At first, the proceedings resembled the politicking outside the Supreme Court as the PTI opted to shout out their usual chants of “thief” against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi then tried to move a privilege motion against Nawaz for giving allegedly contrary statements in parliament and the Supreme Court. It was when Speaker Ayaz Sadiq accused Qureshi and the PTI of pre-planning their disruption of National Assembly proceedings that the scenes turned even uglier. PTI MNA Amjab Khan Niazi punched the PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after which the ruling party’s Moin Wattoo slapped Shahryar Afridi of the PTI. Parliament is meant to be a place for reasoned debate but the PTI, with an able assist from the PML-N, turned it into a zoo. The scuffles lasted more than 15 minutes and ended up doing grave disservice to democracy. There could be no greater gift presented to those who undermine democracy by pointing to the behaviour of our politicians.

The PTI must take the lion’s share of the blame, both for initiating the violence and for its generally contemptuous attitude towards parliament. It attends and boycotts National Assembly sessions at will and treats being in the opposition as a burden. For the PTI, parliament is useful only as yet another way to shout down its opponents and demand it be installed into power – with Imran Khan as PM. The PTI chief has convinced the party that they are the rightful rulers and the PML-N a mere interloper. What the PTI practised during its protests it has now brought to parliament. Yet, it remains unapologetic for what it has done. The day after the incident in the National Assembly, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting with other parliamentary leaders in which he is said to have offered his resignation. He also didn’t take action against any individual parliamentarians, saying both sides were to blame. But all Imran Khan had to say was that the National Assembly should be shut down while the Panama Papers case is being heard. It takes extraordinary hubris to believe that the affairs of the nation should be brought to a halt just to satisfy the PTI. The correct step would be not to suspend the National Assembly but the membership of all, no matter which party they are from, who turned a democratic forum into a fish market.

