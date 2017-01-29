Voiceless employees

This refers to the increasing cases of child labour and the abuses these children suffer. Child labour is a complex problem. There are no easy and quick solutions to overcome this problem of the country.

Children are voiceless and powerless. There shouldn’t be any ‘excuse’ or ‘justification’ for the use of child labour. It is our responsibility to love and protect these children. The state is children’s guardian. It should protect children’s basic rights to life.

Tahira Abdullah

Islamabad

