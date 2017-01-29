Tardy universities

This is to draw the attention of the HEC to an important matter. Several universities charge fees to dispatch a certificate of degree to students. The certificate is delivered within three months. Universities charge extra fees, if a student wants the certificate urgently.

But it has been observed that universities delay the process and never send the certificates on time. They give excuses creating difficulties for students. The relevant authorities are requested to look into the matter.

Laraib Hameed

Rawalpindi

