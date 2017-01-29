Out of power

Loadshedding of electricity has gained momentum in Lahore. In addition to unscheduled loadshedding, residents have to put up with voltage fluctuations that harm their home appliances. This paralyses the people’s lives.

The city is already facing the problem of gas shortage. The residents use microwave ovens to heat their food. With no electricity, their lives will be completely halted. It is the responsibility of the government to provide uninterrupted gas and power supply to the people. It should come up with a long-term solution for this crisis.

Sadia Kalsoom

Lahore

