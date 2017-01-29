Children of a government servant are entitled to receive government-approved education scholarship, if they meet the relevant criteria set by the government.In this regard the Bank of Punjab has been authorised to issue Benevolent Fund Cards to every beneficiary so that they can withdraw the grant payment from the ATM of any branch. However, in reality, it is just the opposite.

My daughter obtained 90 percent marks in her SSC exam. She qualified to receive the government’s grant, but she hasn’t received the amount to date. The fund manager raises objections only to delay payment. These objections are never communicated to applicants or their parents. The government should look into this matter and release the payment to deserving students.

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi

