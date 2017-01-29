Plane crash

Hundreds of lives have been lost in aviation accidents in the country, but the CAA hasn’t learnt anything from those incidents. According to some news reports, one of the private airlines was operating a faulty plane on commercial flights. The news broke out when a picture showed that the plane’s engine was tied with the help of metallic wires and a chain.

It is time the government, civil aviation authority and airline companies took serious safety measures to avoid any tragic incident in the future. No organisation should be allowed to compromise the safety of passengers.

Mazhar Ali Charan

Karachi

