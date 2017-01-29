The road to Fatehpur

The repair work on dilapidated portion of the Chakdara-Fatehpur road is being delayed without any reason. The National Highway Authority (NHA) was directed to begin the repair work in 2016. The NHA official website also displayed tender documents and the minutes of the pre-bid meeting held to discuss about the widening of the road.

According to some news reports, adequate funds have been released for the repair work. However, the work has not started yet. The concerned authorities are requested to take immediate action and begin the rehabilitation of the road to ease the problems faced by locals.

Nauman Khan

Swat

