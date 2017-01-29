Legislating labour

Print Story
Legislating labourJanuary 29, 2017Print : Newspost
The Sindh Assembly has recently passed a bill against employment of children below the age of 14. Child labour will now be considered as an offence. This is a commendable step taken by the Sindh government. The bill will undoubtedly protect the basic rights of poverty-stricken and innocent children who are sent to work in factories from a very young age.
Now the only province left to pass a bill against child labour is Balochistan. Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have already replaced the act that allows employment of minor children. The Balochistan government is requested to follow suit.
Atiq Ali Jan
Turbat, Kech