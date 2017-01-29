Snail mail

Private organisations dominate the country because of the poor performance of state-owned organisations. Bad governance has led these organisations to their decline. Pakistan Post is also one of those organisations that used to be a reliable and trustworthy institution, but because of poor planning the country’s postal service is in decline. This encouraged private postal companies to offer their services to the people. Gradually they won the confidence of the people.

In an attempt to revive its services, Pakistan Post launched Urgent Mail Service (UMS), but the service is not available across the country. The UMS service, for example, is unavailable in Qambar Shahdadkot – a district of Sindh. Residents in the region use private services that charge high fees. The relevant authorities are requested to bring necessary changes in the state-owned postal service. Services like UMS should be made available across the country.

Waheed Ali Khan

Kamber-Shahdadkot

