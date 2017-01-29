MANSEHRA: A grand jirga of the people of Palas has announced to suspend a series of protests after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government agreed to accept one of their two major demands related to Lower Kohistan district.

The development came after Zargul Khan, the political advisor to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, met with the jirga members here and persuaded them to end the agitation in the larger public interest.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had nominated Zargul Khan to hold talks with people of Palas after they threatened to stage protest against notification of Lower Kohistan issued by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak last year.

The Jirga was attended among others by MPA Maulana Asmatullah and other elders from Palas tehsil.

Maulana Asmatullah, representing the jirga, told Zargul Khan that people of Palas wanted to remain with Upper Kohistan as it was one of its tehsils.

“We want to remain with Upper Kohistan as its tehsil and never want to be part of Lower Kohistan district and if you want us to stay in new district then Palas should be given the status of district headquarters of Lower Kohistan instead of Pattan,” said Maulana Asmatullah.

He added that if KP government accepted even one of their demands they would call off their protest plan and would not create hurdles in mega power projects being executed in the district.

“As representative of the chief minister of KP, I assure you that the government will accept one of your two major demands,” Zargul Khan told the jirga. He said that PTI government would keep the pervious status of Palas as a tehsil of Upper Kohistan or would give it (Palas) the status of district headquarters of Lower Kohistan.

0



0







Palas elders call off protest was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182473-Palas-elders-call-off-protest/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Palas elders call off protest" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182473-Palas-elders-call-off-protest.