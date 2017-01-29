JAMRUD: The journalists of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber Agency held a protest rally in favour of their colleagues who had been allegedly beaten by Khassadar personnel in Bara tehsil.

Khassadar personnel beat up two local journalists Sajid Ali and Amir Zada in Bara tehsil when they were busy in the coverage of a public meeting.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Khassadar personnel and political

administration and demanded the Bara political administration to arrest the

Khassadars involved in the incident.

