PESHAWAR: Five armed robbers forced their entry into a house in the limits of the Phandu Police Station and looted gold and cash on Saturday.

Locals said that five armed men broke into the house of Sarwar, held the family members at gunpoint, collected 12 tolas of gold and decamped with Rs800,000 and other valuables. Robbers introduced themselves as policemen and forced their way into the house.

0



0







Valuables, cash looted was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182467-Valuables-cash-looted/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Valuables, cash looted" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182467-Valuables-cash-looted.