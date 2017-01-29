PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday vowed to fulfill all promises made with youth in the province during the election campaign.

“KP government would fulfill all promises made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan with youth,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Under-23 Games at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He announced to build two badminton artificial turfs, one hall for basket ball and volley ball, one swimming pool, floodlights for cricket ground and adventure club in Hayatabad Sports Complex.

“When we took over not a single penny was earmarked in the ADP for the welfare and sports activities of the youth,” he added.

The chief minister said the KP government allocated 20 million in the ADP for youth affairs while the same had been enhanced to Rs50 million in the ADP 2015-16.

Moreover Rs1 billion has been set aside for youth centre, he said, adding, the government had also decided to establish a separate youth affairs directorate while autonomous body was being established for the promotion of sports.

The chief minister said that youth policy had already been announced whereby opportunities for the development of youth would be ensured.

It was decided to setup a youth commission to ensure youth participation in decision making. Construction of 76 grounds at tehsil level is under process, he said, adding, in the first phase, approval had been given for construction of 60 grounds out of which 34 grounds had been completed.

Moreover, 44 grounds are being renovated, the chief minister said, adding, that approval had been given for the construction of Sports Complex at divisional level.

