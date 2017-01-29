Islamabad

The plan to install surveillance cameras on the premises of the Quaid-i-Azam University has hit snags due to unavailability of funds.

After installing around 2,000 surveillance cameras across the federal capital to monitor important buildings, entry and exit points, roads, commercial centres and a sizable portion of residential areas, the interior ministry had planned to cover the QAU, too, under the multi-billion rupees Islamabad Safe City Project.

Under the plan, the campus and surroundings are to be protected by around 90 high-tech cameras.

However, the ministry has been awaiting the release of funds for the purpose by the finance ministry, said an official concerned.

According to him, the QAU has resumed construction of its boundary wall and looks forward to enclosing its entire estate with gated entry points, and surveillance cameras at key points.

He regretted that the finance ministry had yet to give funds to the interior ministry for the installation of 89 more cameras on and around the QAU campus.

