Islamabad

Federal Tax Ombudsman Abdur Rauf Chaudhry has said that business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and he would constitute a committee comprising representatives of ICCI and FTO to redress complaints of taxpayers for providing them speedy justice.

He said this while expressing his views at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). He assured that he would take up the highlighted issues of business community with Chairman FBR for remedial measures. He said powers of FBR’s intelligence department were needed to be curtailed to remove the element of harassment in the business community.

Highlighting the initiatives of his organisation, he said that Federal Tax Ombudsman was established in 2000 to address tax complaints of aggrieved taxpayers. He said FTO normally received 1500-2000 complaints and 90% of the complaints were decided in favour of aggrieved parties.

In his welcome address, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that taxpayers were making useful contribution to the revenue generation of the country and it was the need of the hour that government should take policy measures to make tax collection system simpler and easier.

0



0







FTO to form committee for business community was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182461-FTO-to-form-committee-for-business-community/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FTO to form committee for business community" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182461-FTO-to-form-committee-for-business-community.