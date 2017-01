Islamabad

A woman has been tortured to death in an apartment in Silver Oaks, Saturday, police said.

She was near 40 and staying in Apartment no.550. The police said that the victim, identified as Naureen, was hailing from Karachi. The police have taken up the case and started investigation after shifting the dead body to PIMS for postmortem.

