Islamabad

Roots School System has received 9th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Business Excellence Award for the year 2017 in the category ‘Public Health & Safety Programmes’ at a CSR Summit organised in Islamabad by the National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH).

The award acknowledged Roots School System’s contribution towards serving humanity, education, health and community development. The award was received by Col (r) Mushtaque Rasul Chaudhry, CEO Roots School System and Founder and Chairperson Roots Educational Welfare Society. The award was presented by Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The organisation ‘Al Sheikh Al Syed Ali Bin Usman Ali Hajvairy Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Community outreach’ was founded by Col. (r) Mushtaque Rasul Chaudhry, CEO Roots School System. The objectives of the organisation are to address challenges, issues and problems of urban and rural areas.

The organisation also extends assistance to poor families by providing sustenance and looking after the education of the orphaned children and to overcome poverty and injustice. It also provides healthcare services to the destitute and disaster stricken communities with a focus on women and children in the impoverished parts of Pakistan.

