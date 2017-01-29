LAHORE

Majlis Wahdat Muslemin (MWM) chief Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri has alleged the National Action Plan was failed and military courts could not deliver only because of the policies of the rulers.

“Facilitators of terrorists are sitting in the ranks of political parties who have been obstructing implementation of the NAP,” he said while addressing a press conference at MWM Punjab office on Saturday. Referring to the release of bloggers accused of blasphemy, he asked why they had been released without trial if they committed the crime, adding that when law enforcing agencies were breaking laws, criminals became victims. He said many workers of MWM had been missing for months and years but no information was available if they were alive or dead. He said Pakistan’s borders were like open doors through which anybody could easily come inside. "Terrorists have been roaming freely and even protests in support of other countries were held in Pakistan,” he added.

Raja Nasir held trampling of democratic values and corruption as the basic reason for all problems facing the country. He said every election was rigged, “even the sister of the Father of the Nation was made to lose in a rigged election to favour a military dictator.” He said what was more dangerous was that decisions about who should rule Pakistan were taken in other countries, adding that the rulers who had their money, business and interests in other countries could never be sincere with the country.

He said Parachinar was the most patriotic tribal agency where people had raised the Pakistani flags on their houses but the Pakistani agencies and political administration were targeting its citizens. “Terrorists reach there to plant bombs despite dozens of military checkposts,” he said. Raja Nasir said the rulers had no respect for the prestige of the country, adding that Mode had openly admitted the Indian role in the separation of East Pakistan but PM Nawaz Sharif took pride in his friendship with Modi.

Other MWM leaders Allama Mubarak Moosvi, Hasan Raza Hamdani, Allama Mukhtar Imami, Alalma Iqbal kamrani and Niaz Bukhari were also present.

