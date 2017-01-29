‘Strict implementation of traffic rules and helmet use can cut burden on hospitals’

LAHORE

Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that strict implementation of traffic rules and hundred percent use of helmet by motorcyclists can minimise the chances of loss of lives and disabilities during road accidents.

He said that by complying with traffic laws, neuro as well as orthopaedic wards can remain empty to a large extent.

"In Pakistan and particularly in Punjab best professional and talented doctors, professors and nurses of the world are providing quality healthcare to patients and millions of patients getting treatment in public sector hospitals,” he said while addressing a concluding session of First Traumatic Brain Injury Summit at a local hotel here on Saturday. The seminar was arranged by Post Graduate Medical Institute and Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital.

The minister said that despite implementation of traffic laws by force, still the youth had to decide whether they should use helmet and obey the traffic laws for their safety and the welfare of their families as well as to minimise the socio-economic problems of their dependents. He said that death or disability of any person in an accident leaves a deep impact on his family which results in social as well as financial problems of the affected family.

The minister said that on the direction of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the target of revamping of 40 DHQ/THQ hospitals by June 2017 had been fixed. Moreover, CT scan machines are being provided to all DHQ hospitals within a couple of months. He said that provision of CT scan machines at districts level would also help provide diagnostic facilities for trauma patients. Member Punjab Assembly Lubna Faisal also addressed the seminar.

Earlier, a number of renowned neurosurgeons including Prof. Dr. Nazir Chaudhry, Prof. Shehzad Shams, Prof. Anwar Chaudhry and orthopaedic surgeons from different teaching hospitals delivered lectures during the technical session on the trauma injuries, case management and treatment of the patients.

The experts gave recommendations to activate the Neuro Surgery Departments of the teaching hospitals, construction of new hospitals according to the needs of population, strict action against one wheelers, ban on motorcycle driving on youth under 18 years, imparting awareness to the candidates of driving license before issuing the license.

They also stressed the need to implement the law of security roof walls, implementation of the international laws for industrial workers and labours attached with construction works. The doctors disclosed that every year thousands of children and young men died or became disabled due to fall from rooftops of buildings.

Besides, Dr. Imran Bajwa and a large number of clinicians from Lahore General Hospital, Institute of Neuro Sciences and other hospitals participated in the function.

Review course: The 21st intensive review course in orthopaedic surgery is being held in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, from February 20 to 23.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the course is especially designed for student doctors of FCPS, FRCS and MS to prepare them for their examination.

