LAHORE

Pakistan Railways has prepared initial feasibility report on upgrade of railway stations of Shahdara, Norowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad and Chak Amro's section. Chief Executive of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Javed Anwar chaired a meeting on upgrade of railway stations at Railway Headquarters here on Saturday. Project Direcor Abdul Rehman presented the draft feasibility study report and shared different aspects of the project.

0



0







Feasibility report to upgrade rail stations was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182441-Feasibility-report-to-upgrade-rail-stations/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Feasibility report to upgrade rail stations" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182441-Feasibility-report-to-upgrade-rail-stations.