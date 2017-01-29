Print Story
Pakistan Railways has prepared initial feasibility report on upgrade of railway stations of Shahdara, Norowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad and Chak Amro's section. Chief Executive of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Javed Anwar chaired a meeting on upgrade of railway stations at Railway Headquarters here on Saturday. Project Direcor Abdul Rehman presented the draft feasibility study report and shared different aspects of the project.