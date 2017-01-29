LAHORE

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Shalimar area on Saturday.

Police said victim Nisar Allah Ditta was going somewhere when unidentified persons intercepted him and opened firing on him. He suffered bullet injuries and was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police have removed the body to morgue.

LECTURE: The City Traffic Police organised a specific lecture on traffic rules and awareness at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday.

During the lecture, drivers were also provided with pamphlets and shown videos regarding traffic awareness.

Education Unit Lady Inspector Nazia Bakar said the lecture was organised on the instructions of Lahore Traffic DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin.

learning: The era of teaching is over and now it is time of learning through teamwork to bring all stakeholders close to each other.

According to a press release, Malaysian Professor Megat Johari Megat Mohd Noor said this while delivering a lecture during an international workshop on Outcome-Based Education (OBE) and its implementation at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Saturday. Prof Megat also said things were being redefined to face the challenges of upcoming era so educational institutions should play dynamic role.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said precision, flexibility, assessment and participation were the core values of OBE and added that OBE was paradigm shift from conventional education to result-oriented learning.

