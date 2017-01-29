LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the brave armed forces of Pakistan have extricated the menace of terrorism, and the composite steps have proved fruitful for the elimination of terrorism and extremism under the national action plan, making the country peaceful.

The chief minister said this during his meeting with Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanweer Hussain here on Saturday.

He said that the defeated elements were doing negative politics of baseless allegations because they transparency in development projects and their speedy completion had unnerved them.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that there was no room for sectarianism, fanaticism and terrorism in Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "Establishment of Pakistani society based on the principles of tolerance, harmony and peaceful co-existence is our mission," he added. He said that thousands of Pakistanis had sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism and the sacrifices of Pakistan were simply incomparable in human history.

As a result of significant decrease in terrorism incidents, economic activities have witnessed boost, he said. He lamented that while Pakistan was progressing, unsuccessful politicians were screaming about baseless allegations. The hollow sloganeering of the past rulers, having corruption record, is equal to the pot calling the kettle black, he said.

