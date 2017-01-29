Karachi: The Sindh government has approved reverse osmosis (RO) plant for one million gallons of water supply for Hawksbay Housing scheme for journalists, said Additional Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority Agha Maqsood Abbas during his meeting with newly elected Karachi Press Club governing body.

Speaking about its construction, Abbas said that the funds, released by provincial minister jam Khan Shoro, have been allocated for the project which would commence in March. He also stated that SBCA will soon see a one-window system to facilitate the approval of site plan for construction of the houses under the scheme.

0



0







RO plant for journalists’ colony was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182436-RO-plant-for-journalists-colony/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "RO plant for journalists’ colony" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182436-RO-plant-for-journalists-colony.