Following Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh’s decision to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the party gained many workers within five months when as many as 150 workers including district organisers from different districts of Sindh and former members of provincial assemblies headed to PPP, after expressing confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Explaining the reasons behind the decision to part ways with their respective parties, they said that they had been neglected for their constituencies’ were yet to be developed and they did not want the electorate to go to waste. They also believe that PPP was a far better choice owing to the power politics.

Chief Minister Muraad Ali Shah who was present on the occasion welcomed the 150 people while Nisar Khuhro took their oath. Some prominent names include, former Vice President PML-F Pir Sajjad Sirhandi, former Advisor Amir Abidi, former MPA Raees Muzzafer Khan Leghari and Agha Shamshad Ali of PML-N.

