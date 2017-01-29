The World Bank will provide $63 million for the Sindh Nutrition Prgramme to curb disorders like stunting (a low height-for-age) and wasting (a low weight-for-height), according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister House on Saturday.

It said a nine-member delegation of the World Bank (WB), led by its CEO Kristalina Georgieva, met the chief minister. The other members include WB Souuth Asia Vice President Annette Dixon, country director Patchamuthu Illangovan, strategy & operation director Franz Drees-Gross, programme leader Inamula Haq and others.

The chief minister was assisted by minister for planning & development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, transport minister Mumtaz Jakhrani, chief secretary Rizwan Memon, ACS (dev) M Waseem, energy secretary Agha Wasif, finance secretary Hassan Naqvi and others.

During the meeting, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government was striving hard to bring development and progress in the province, with specially focussing on improving the health sector.

Murad said his government had chalked out a nutrition plan to provide micro nutrients to the children right from their birth up to the age of 5, and to their mothers as well. “These supplements will also be given to girls who attain the age of marriage,” He said, adding that under the plan, the stunting and wasting rate would be brought down by five percent within the first five years of the Nutrition Programme and another five percent in a successive five-year programme.

Briefing the delegation team on stunting, ACS (Dev) Mohammad Waseem said the Sindh government with the support of Unicef had conducted a Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS), which said that due shortage of necessary nutrients among unmarried girls, mothers and new born babies, the growth of the children was badly affected. “The survey showed that the stunt rate in Sindh is 48 percent. The shortage of nutrition among the mothers and their children affect the overall growth of children. The wasting rate has also been measured at 15 percent.”

Talking about the Sukkur Barrage, the chief minister said the barrage was a life-line of the agro-economy sector of the province. “It has been serving the people of Sindh for the last 83 years. Now, either the government would revamp it or reconstruct a new barrage,” he said, adding that construction of a new barrage would be inevitable even if the present one was rehabilitated. The chief minister added that the entire canal system demanded rehabilitation.

He said donor agencies like the World Bank were requested to support the steps being taken in this regard.

WB CEO Kristalina Georgieva said she had gone through the case the Sindh government had filed with the World Bank.

