An accountability court has rescinded its January 7 order of reissuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon and its January 14 order of declaring him a proclaimed offender in a six-billion-rupee graft case.

On Saturday the attorney representing the Pakistan Peoples Party leader presented copies of the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) ruling, whereby the ex-minister was granted an extension in his protective bail until January 31.

In view of the SHC order, the accountability court declared that Memon was no longer an absconder. The court also rescinded the order of confiscating his movable and immovable properties.

The co-accused in the corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – Akram, Syed Muneer, Altaf Memon and Muhammad Muneer – were also present in court. Former information deputy secretary Anneta Baloch is also a co-accused.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Memon, information department officials and representatives of advertising agencies of committing corruption of more than Rs5 billion while awarding advertisements of the provincial government’s awareness campaigns in the electronic media.

Memon’s counsel had earlier opposed the accountability court’s move to issue an NBW against the ex-minister and had submitted an application on his behalf that a ruling on the plea was expected soon.

The attorney representing NAB opposed the argument and contended that no ruling was to be announced on the application. He claimed that the court’s proceedings were being delayed on the pretext that an order was to be announced by the SHC.

He also argued that the former provincial minister was avoiding appearing before the accountability court. Upon this plea, the court reissued an NBW against Memon and other absconding accused.

0



0







Court rescinds Sharjeel’s NBW in Rs6bn graft case was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182428-Court-rescinds-Sharjeels-NBW-in-Rs6bn-graft-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Court rescinds Sharjeel’s NBW in Rs6bn graft case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182428-Court-rescinds-Sharjeels-NBW-in-Rs6bn-graft-case.