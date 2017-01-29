Four thousand and five hundred houses built on the land reserved for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) are going to be razed as part of the Sindh government’s pledge to revive the project.

The decision was reached during a recent meeting that was chaired by Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and attended by, among other officials, the Karachi commissioner and the deputy commissioners posted in various districts of the city.

The transport minister told the meeting that the KCR project was of the utmost importance for the people of the economic hub of the country.

He said it was necessary to first issue notices to people to evacuate the illegally occupied land reserved for the project, adding that later all the encroachments should be removed from the land.

The minister reiterated the provincial government’s resolve to free the KCR land of all the encroachers to fulfil its commitment of completing the railway project.

He said that it was the unequivocal order of the chief minister to complete the KCR project at the earliest to benefit the people of the city and no delays would be tolerated in constructing the mass transit project.

He also said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had directed the Sindh administration to resolve all the vehicular traffic issues of the city as soon as possible. The provincial authorities have been working on a number of mass transit projects, including KCR and the Karachi Metrobus rapid transit network, to provide swift transport facilities to the people of Karachi, he added.

