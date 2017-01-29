Fix your districts or face the axe, CM tells DCs

Murad puts schemes not yet started on ice until current projects completed

Sindh’s chief minister has warned all the deputy commissioners of the province to ensure that developmental projects are completed in time in the districts under their respective jurisdictions or they would be fired.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting on Saturday to review the progress, pace and quality of uplift works under the provincial and district annual development programme (ADP).

The meeting was attended by Planning & Development (P&D) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Development Muhammad Waseem, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Works Secretary Aijaz Khan, Education Secretary Jamal Shah, CM’s Special Secretary Rahim Sheikh and all the divisional commissioners.

ACS Waseem told the chief executive that the government had launched a 200-billion-rupee ADP 2016-17 for Sindh to execute 2,773 schemes, 1,777 of which were already under way.

He added that the finance department had released a total of Rs116.19 billion: Rs96.96 billion for the ongoing projects and Rs19.23 billion for new schemes.

He said that according to the release of funds, 83 per cent of them were for the ongoing projects and the remaining for new schemes, adding that the overall assistance stood at 58 per cent, which he said was a record.

On the subject of expenditure from the released funds, Waseem said Rs50.736 billion had been spent on ongoing schemes and Rs1.247 billion on new schemes.

CM Shah said the utilisation of the released funds had got better, but he was still not satisfied because he said the spending could be further improved.

He directed the P&D chairman to constitute different teams to inspect the ongoing works and report to him on their progress, which should include their pace and quality.

As for the district ADP, Waseem told the meeting that the government had allocated Rs25 billion, of which Rs12.452 billion had been released and Rs4.608 billion of the funds had been utilised.

On this the chief executive addressed the divisional commissioner on video link and expressed his displeasure that some of the DCs were not taking an interest in developing their respective districts.

Reading out from the facts sheet, CM Shah said Rs840.8 million were allocated for Shikarpur’s uplift and while the government had released Rs393.75 million for the ongoing schemes, their utilisation stood at only 15 per cent.

Similarly, he added, Naushehro Feroze had an allocation of Rs687.624 million and while the government had released Rs275.05 million for the ongoing schemes, the expenditure stood at only 25 per cent.

Expressing his displeasure again, the chief executive said that most of the districts had failed to increase the pace of work and achieve the targets he had set for developmental projects.

He directed all the commissioners to get their deputies going to execute all the uplift schemes, otherwise they would be sacked. “Those who are unwilling workers and don’t get a move on have no place in my team.”

He added that the utilisation of funds by various other districts – such as Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sujawal, Umerkot and Matiari – was also deplorable.

CM Shah decided that all focus must be set on the schemes already under way so they could be completed in time, adding that all the new projects that had not yet been started would be suspended until the ongoing schemes were finalised.

He directed ACS Waseem to arrange another meeting so he could review the entire development portfolio of each and every district. “I want to see each and every city of my province developed.”

