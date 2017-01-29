Karachi

Normal trading activity continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates increased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,650/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,127/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,785/maund and Rs7,272/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said lint prices are high, as prices also went up in China and the US, while India went little bit down because cotton season continued there.

Quoting United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), he said, Pakistan has been the third largest cotton importer after China and Turkey this season, as crop was short of the consumption demand.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 5,000 bales in between Rs5,800/maund to Rs7,000/maund from eight stations that included Maqsooda Rind, Mian Channu, DG Khan, Ali Pur, Fort Abbas, Burewala, Haroonabad and Rahimyar Khan.

