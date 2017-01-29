SYDNEY: U.S. soybeans fell to a two-week low on Friday as prospects for higher supply of the crop improved in South America, leaving the oilseed poised to record a weekly loss of 2 percent.

But corn edged lower, with the grain set to finish the week in negative territory for the first time in five weeks amid concerns over U.S. exports to Mexico. Wheat also fell. The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.55 percent to $10.43-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since January 13. Soybeans closed down 0.55 percent in the previous session.

"The weather story remains favourable (for crop production) in Brazil and improving in Argentina," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Soybeans had rallied in early 2017 amid concerns of production losses in Argentina following heavy rains.

But as dry weather materialises, soybeans have come under sustained selling pressure, pushing weekly losses to 2.2 percent.

Still, in its first soybean forecast of the season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange projected Argentina´s 2016-17 crop at 53.5 million tonnes, citing poor weather as a reason for a drop from 56 million tonnes in the previous crop year.

The most active corn futures fell 0.41 percent to $3.62-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.7 percent on Thursday.

Corn was down more than more than 2 percent for the week, with analysts saying the crop was under pressure amid concerns that U.S. exports to Mexico could fall as a result of souring relations between the two countries.

Soybean falls was posted in Business of TheNews International on January 29, 2017