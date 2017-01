Andrew Slimmon

The US market has rallied on expectations of good things to

happen in the future, but as we are getting the data, it is not as good as people are hoping

— Portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182416-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182416-Point-of-View.