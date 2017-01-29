Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to extend its gains during the upcoming sessions as investors, expecting attractive results, are set to bet on big tickets, while Panama climax-to-be keeps them on tenterhooks, dealers said.

The outgoing week marked a landmark event as the KSE 100-share Index broke the 50,000 mark for the first time in its history. The gains at the bourse were largely led by the enthusiasm/optimism of the local investors on strong domestic liquidity.

The KSE-100 shares index gained 1.21 percent or 598.89 points to close the week at 49,963.77 points. KSE 30-share Index was up 1.8 percent or 477.79 points to end at 26,914.44 points. Average daily volume increased massively 34.7 percent.

Foreign investors had net offloading of another $13.7 million worth of equities during the outgoing week.

Analyst Faizan Ahmed at JS Global, in a report, said the benchmark 100-share Index of PSX closed the outgoing week 1.2 percent higher, even though profit taking was witnessed during the last trading session of the week.

“The investors also turned cautious ahead of the monetary policy,” Ahmed said.

The State Bank of Pakistan on Saturday kept the policy rate unchanged at 5.75 percent as the inflation seemed to be under control.

BIPL Securities, in a report, said the week remained range-bound as the market continued to absorb various sector-specific news.

“ECC’s (Economic Coordination Committee) decision to approve fertiliser subsidy along with export of 0.3 million tonnes of urea rekindled hopes that the industry’s urea inventory levels might reduce,” the report said. “Cherat Cement announced another expansion that would increase company’s cement capacity to around 4.5 million tons.”

Government signed an implementation and power purchase agreements for setting up two coal-based power projects in Hub and Thar with a cumulative generation capacity of 1,650 megawatts.

Consequently, improved activity was witnessed in HUBCO, which ended up eight percent.

Results from cement makers, auto assemblers and oil sector were largely in line with the market expectations. Overall, most of the activity during the week was witnessed in the mid-tier stocks.

Development spending slowed down, as the government disbursed less than 39 percent of the allocated amount of Rs800 billion for public sector development program in the first seven month of this fiscal year. Repatriation of profits and dividends on foreign investment rose to $951 million in the first half of the fiscal year.

