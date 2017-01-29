KARACHI: Pakistan Customs celebrated International Customs Day on 26 January, a statement said on Saturday.

Speakers, during the ceremony, talked about the importance of data analysis as a scientific tool for effective risk profiling. They also highlighted the utility of Web-Based One Customs – a local automated customs clearance system.

Customs is a member World Customs Organisation. The slogan for this year’s day was ‘Data Analysis for Effective Border Management’, added the statement.

