-
‘Incentives to push up exports’January 29, 2017Print : Business
LAHORE: The export package announced by the Prime Minister would gradually take the exports to new heights, commerce minister Khurram Dastgir said.
Dastgir, addressing the participants of Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2017, said the government is making, “hectic efforts to reduce the cost of doing business.”
He said improving economic and security situations made Pakistan a favorite destination for investors.
Commerce minister said government favours free trade. He regretted that some circles are wrongly criticising free trade agreements signed by Pakistan. “Pakistani exports have immensely benefitted from free trade agreements with Indonesia, Sri Lanka and others.”
He said energy crisis would fully be addressed by the end of this year. He said 1,320 MW Sahiwal coal power project has been commissioned.
Minister Dastgir said the trade development authority would provide funds for export enhancement.