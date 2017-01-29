ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) set up counter desks at all its company registration offices to guide the public about the company incorporation process and help them in preparing documents, a statement said on Saturday.

In November 2016, the SECP launched a new scheme for company registration in minimum time without additional fees.

“Under this scheme documents filed in forenoon will be registered in the afternoon of the same day and documents filed in the afternoon will be disposed of on forenoon of the very next day,” the statement said.

Any person with a valid computerised national identity card may visit a company registration office to avail the services of the incorporation and facilitation desk.

The SECP said the services of the desk have also been made available on Saturday (from 9 am till 1 pm) in the company registration offices at Islamabad Lahore and Karachi with effect from January 21, 2016.

