ISLAMABAD: US Embassy Economic Counselor Joel Robert Garverick will lead a delegation of senior Pakistani government officials, businessmen, farmers and agriculture experts to Atlanta Georgia to promote US-Pakistan bilateral commercial ties and increase trade and investment in the sector.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the delegation will remain in the US till February 4 and will attend the 2017 International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE), the United States largest annual trade show for the poultry, meat and feed industries, building on the theme “Innovation in agriculture”. Following the expo, the group will meet with the US agribusiness executives and researchers, including experts at the Georgia Tech Agriculture Technology Research Group and Innovation Lab to explore innovations that could benefit Pakistan expand bilateral trade and create investment opportunities for the US companies.

The group will also visit a peach farm in Georgia and conduct meetings with Georgia Farm Bureau Cotton Commission, State Department of Agriculture and the USDA’s Research Service. Representatives from all the four provinces of Pakistan and officials from the Ministry of Food Security and Research, PARC and the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan will take part in the trade mission.

