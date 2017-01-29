KARACHI: Pakistan’s tax rules and regulations are extremely complicated and encourages a non-transparent system, said Saleem Mandviwalla, chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he stressed the need to simplify tax rules so that taxpayers could understand their obligations.

The chairman senate standing committee hosted an event in honor of Nisar Mohammad Khan, former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He appreciated the services of the former chairman for achieving Rs3,100 billion revenue target during the last fiscal year.

“The only stress of the FBR on irrationally fixed revenue targets has created an ugly fiscal mess. As a result, Pakistan has been pushed into a “debt prison”, government has failed to broaden the tax net and crackdown on untaxed assets and ill-gotten wealth,” Mandviwala said, adding that the FBR should enforce a strong policy against tax evasion.

The powerful tax evaders, who are earning billions, living a luxurious life, but not paying taxes and are freely moving. The FBR must make efforts to bring them in the tax net, he added.

Mandviwala said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had submitted a Tax Reform Bill in the Parliament, a plan devised for shifting from indirect to direct taxes, expanding the tax base and taxing the untaxed sectors, but the idea seems to have been abandoned to the detriment of the people and development. This problem needs to be given due attention.

Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Member Mohsin Laghari and PPP leaders Naveed Qamar, Nafeesa Shah, Rubina Khalid and senior officials of the FBR were also present on the occasion.

0



0







‘Tax rules extremely complicated’ was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182403-Tax-rules-extremely-complicated/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Tax rules extremely complicated’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182403-Tax-rules-extremely-complicated.