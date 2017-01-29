Rural markets: Untapped goldmines of potential growth

LAHORE: Country’s rural markets, which, without a doubt, have a huge untapped potential for growth, are almost nowhere on the radars of the big goods and services providers, while the shrewd or perhaps street-smart mobile and motorcycle makers, having realised the benefits of exploiting both rural and urban consumers equally, are sitting pretty on the piles of profits.

Pakistan’s rural areas are far more populated than the urban parts. The goods and services providers target urban markets because the average affluence is higher. The mindset among producers is the rural markets would not be able to afford their products. They leave the rural markets open to low quality informal producers that, in fact, charge the same prices for inferior products as there is no competition from the quality producers. The rustic population buys ice cream, bakery bread, informal carbonated beverages, non branded toffees, candies and chocolates at almost the same rates as in the cities. They buy soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, and cosmetics of inferior quality at the standard prices of their quality counterparts. By ignoring the rural market the quality producers are in fact limiting their market size. The sales of motorcycles in the rural regions are higher than urban centers. The rural population prefers branded and dearer two-wheelers over the low end models. When the rural demand is slow the growth in motorcycle sales stagnates –evident from the fact that motorcycle production almost came to a halt due to negative agricultural growth last year.

Rural market also provided opportunities to mobile phone manufacturers and cellular network service providers. As the markets in the urban regions started shifting from analog to digital phones, sales of analog technology based telephones increased in rural areas. The rates of analog phones also declined which came within the buying range of the rural poor. The use of SMS increased more in rural regions as the consumers in cities shifted to WatsApp and Viber for exchange of messages and pictures.

The current population of Pakistan is 195,058,089 (195.05 million) based on the latest United Nations estimates. About 39.2 percent of the population, which translates into 77.107 million (7,71,07,125 people in 2017), is urban, while the rest, which is the rural population stands at 117.95 million (11,79,50,964 people in 2017). The median age is 22.7 years. The consumption of food, goods and services is higher among the young. As the median age of rural population is lower than that of urban, they have higher consumption needs.

In textiles and clothing, the mushroom growth of brands pushed the nonbranded producers out of urban markets. They were then forced to pay attention to the rural market. Some of them imitated the designs of larger brands and marketed them in the rural regions. Now some larger brands are establishing their shops in semi urban and rural areas along the main highways.

The rural population in Punjab has larger access to goods and services available in the big cities. This is because 80 percent of the population in Punjab lives around major highways like GT road. Moreover, road connectivity in the rural regions is better in Punjab followed by KP. The rural populations of Sindh and Balochistan remain largely deprived of better goods and services enjoyed by their urban peers. The businessmen must realize that in order to attain economies of scale and enlarge their market share they would have to develop products suiting the rural communities.

0



0







Rural markets: Untapped goldmines of potential growth was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182402-Rural-markets-Untapped-goldmines-of-potential-growth/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rural markets: Untapped goldmines of potential growth" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182402-Rural-markets-Untapped-goldmines-of-potential-growth.