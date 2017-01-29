ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation for the week, ended on January 26, for the combined income group increased 0.16 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that the sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week, under review in the above mentioned group, was recorded at 218.84 points as against 218.48 points last week.

SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 0.81 percent.

The weekly SPI is computed with base year 2007-08, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 witnessed nominal increase of 0.08 percent, as it went up from 209 points in the previous week to 209.17 points during the week under review.

Average prices of 14 items registered decrease, eight items increased, while the remaining 31 items prices remained unchanged.

0



0







SPI inches up 0.16 percent was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182401-SPI-inches-up-016-percent/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SPI inches up 0.16 percent" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182401-SPI-inches-up-016-percent.