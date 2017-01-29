ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the sustainability profile of public debt has improved significantly during the tenure of the present regime, a statement said.

“This fact has been acknowledged by international credit rating agencies in the form of credit rating upgrades for Pakistan,” the minister said while chairing a meeting on debt management here at the ministry of finance.

During the meeting, Dar recognized the efforts of the Debt Policy Coordination Office (DPCO) and called for further improvement in debt management through adoption of best international practices and standards.

He also advised Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division, and the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure close coordination to achieve further efficiency for the same.

Earlier, Director General Debt (DGD) gave a detailed briefing to the finance minister.

He apprised the minister of the reforms undertaken in the Debt Policy Coordination Office during the past three years.

"Adoption of latest technology and methods has led to more efficiency and transparency in debt management," the DGD told the meeting.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Economic Affairs Division, Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan.

