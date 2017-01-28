ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that if the corrupt are to be brought in parliament, then it should be shut down.

He said the Qatari, who provided the letters to the Sharifs, was their business partner and had his pie with Saifur Rehman in Port Qasim and in LNG contract. In chat with journalists here, Imran alleged that the Qatari also faced corruption cases, which were filed by the Qatari government. “Today, the real money trail has surfaced and that is the confessional statement of Ishaq Dar, who used to do money laundering for Sharifs,” PTI chairman claimed, who was flanked by Sh Rashid Ahmad, Jehangir Tareen and others.

Imran recalled it was Dar, who as an approver had given a confessional statement regarding money laundering of Rs1.2 billion, done some 20 years back, which should have value of at least Rs50-60 billion now.

He noted that his confessional statement, given to a magistrate, after Nawaz Sharif went to Saudi Arabia when he signed a ten-year contract, came up today. PTI chairman pointed out that this case of money laundering against his finance minister was quashed and even NAB, which should have challenged, did not challenge it in the High Court, as the incumbent chairman of NAB was appointed by Nawaz Sharif after having consultation with Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly.

It was after the Panama Papers revelations, new things were surfacing regarding Sharifs, who had been portraying as innocent and oppressed hitherto, he said. “There is everything in the confessional statement of Ishaq Dar, which he submitted to a magistrate in 2000,” PTI chairman maintained.

0



0







Shut down parliament if corrupt are to be brought here: Imran was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182350-Shut-down-parliament-if-corrupt-are-to-be-brought-here-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Shut down parliament if corrupt are to be brought here: Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182350-Shut-down-parliament-if-corrupt-are-to-be-brought-here-Imran.