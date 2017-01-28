ISLAMABAD: Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had planned the drama in the National Assembly proceedings.

Talking to media persons outside the SC, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI is resorting to criticism as it sees no chance of winning the next general elections in 2018. She said the PTI is scared of the personality of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. She said the people of Pakistan have rejected Imran Khan. She maintained that Pakistan cannot afford politics of anarchy.

The minister said the PTI leaders have no respect for the country’s constitutional institutions and they have shown this during proceeding in the National Assembly. “Imran Khan was fully aware what is going to happen in the National Assembly,” she added.

Marriyum said Imran knows nothing is left in the Panama case and their case has become weak because Imran failed to produce single evidence in the Supreme Court that’s why his party leaders have started a new drama.

PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry said that earlier Imran was fighting outside the National Assembly and now he has started real fight in the Assembly. “The PTI chief planned all this drama in NA proceedings,” he added.

Minster for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Imran introduced slang language in politics and now he has introduced real fight in the National Assembly. He said now it is clear that the PTI don’t want to see progress in the country.

Tariq Fazal said the only goal of the PTI chief is to become prime minister but with such cheap acts of using slang language and fighting on floor of the National Assembly Imran can’t come into power, as now voters are much educated and know who is in the favour of this country.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress. He said the PTI should pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in government and improve its governance as it had failed to meet the aspirations of the people there.

