Nusrat Sahar Abbasi tears up Sindh PA’s agenda, apologises

Sindh CM calls for implementation of 1991 Water Accord

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, while delivering a fiery speech on Friday, tore up the Sindh Assembly’s agenda into pieces during the house’s session here.

The MPA, who has been under a lot of media spotlight in the recent days due to her spat with Imdad Pitafi, later apologised over her behaviour in the session. Following her eloquent speech, Deputy Speaker Shahla Raza invited Sahar Abbasi to her chamber, following which laughter erupted within the assembly.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called for adopting a collective approach at the national level for rectifying the flaws in the Water Accord of 1991 and for getting the accord implemented for securing due water share for the people of his province.

“What could be this accord like if it was prepared in just three days but unfortunately whatever it is, we have signed it,” said the CM while referring to the Water Accord of 1991 signed among the provinces when an anti-Pakistan Peoples Party’s government was in power, both in Sindh and the Centre. The Sindh CM made these remarks as he summed up a marathon debate held in Sindh Assembly on Friday to discuss the Water Accord of 1991 and other persistent issues faced by the people of Sindh in getting water supply for their agriculture and livelihood needs.

Both the treasury and opposition lawmakers who tookpart in over four-and-a-half-hour-long debate in the house on water woes of the province called for releasing water to areas in downstream Kotri Barrage as otherwise the fast deteriorating phenomenon of sea intrusion could completely inundate coastal areas of Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin in the coming few years. The concerned legislators warned that severe shortage of fresh water releases downstream Kotri, if continued for more years, could take its toll on the city of Karachi, especially the mangroves present on its shoreline.

The CM, in his summing speech in the house, claimed that his government would come up to the expectations of the people of Sindh as it would not surrender the rights of the province. He hoped that the opposition in the house, as the sentiments expressed by it, would fully support the government whenever it asserted itself for securing the rights of the people of the province.

He said that his government would not let down this assembly as far as the movement for securing the water rights of the people of Sindh was concerned. Murad Ali Shah said that while waging the movement for getting long denied water rights of people of Sindh, those who had actively waged a struggle for this cause should not be forgotten as one such name was of former prime minister and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto. He recalled that Benazir Bhutto in the late 1990s had staged a historic protest sit-in near the Punjab-Sindh border when the anti-PPP government of that time had once again announced plans to build the controversial Kalabagh Dam soon after nuclear tests of 1998 against the overwhelming aspirations of the people of Sindh.

He said the PPP had never done a compromise on the rights of the people as due to this fact masses in Sindh had always voted in favour of People's Party. He said that owing to this virtue of People's Party, a number of its political opponents were earnestly willing to join the party but the PPP would not accept such opponents who in the past disgraced the popular leadership of the People's Party.

He said that there was no valid cause to construct the controversial Kalabagh Dam when there was no additional water available in rivers for irrigation and electricity production. He said that there was no reason to spend of billions of dollars to construct a huge structure for a controversial dam project just to wait for storage of additional water in rivers that would be available only in flood situation.

He said that as far as the people of Sindh were concerned and as long as People's Party’s government remained in power in the province, they would not allow the construction of Kalabagh Dam.

He said that whenever the People's Party had remained in power in the province, it had never allocated a single penny from the federal budget for construction of Kalabagh Dam. He said that Sindh Assembly had unanimously passed a number of resolutions to oppose the construction of Kalabagh Dam even at the time the PPP was in power in the Centre too.

He said at the time there was no urgent need to raise the issue of distribution of river water among the provinces in the Council of Common Interests as it would be better to implement the Water Accord of 91.

The CM admitted that Sindh irrigation system did have constraints owing to which it could not take advantage of additional supply of water. He said that his government was trying to overcome these constraints by adopting modern methods as one such measure was doing lining of all irrigation canals and distributaries in the province on a constant basis.

He conceded that modern methods like drip irrigation or use of sprinklers for cultivation of crops could not have been much successful in the province owing to the issue of silt in the water of Indus River while technology would be used to overcome this issue.

Earlier in his speech in the house, Muttahida Quami Movement leader in the house Syed Sardar Ahmed, who is a seasoned retired bureaucrat, said that he was the chief secretary of Sindh when the Water Accord of 1991 was signed but conceded that the accord was prepared and signed in haste in just three days without holding much deliberation and debate on the proposed accord and using the relevant constitutional forum of CCI.

