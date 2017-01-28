IHC reserves decision in Grand Hyatt Hotel case

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Friday reserved judgment in the writ petition of BNP Pvt Ltd that has challenged its lease cancellation by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in July 2016.

BNP, a previous allottee of a 13.45 acre land at Constitution Avenue, had been constructing five-star hotel Grand Hyatt and serviced apartments after its lease was terminated by the CDA.

Lawyers for CDA Iftikhar Gillani and Kashif Ali Malik argued before the court that the petitioner wants to validate all illegalities committed by him through the court. This case is listed among the 179 mega corruption cases of this country. An inquiry is pending in this matter since 2012 with National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shareholders of this project are fighting legal battles against each other.

Petitioner is also in litigation with Bank of Punjab from where it obtained 7 billion rupees loan. An inquiry concerning this project is also pending with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Sales company through which services apartments were sold, there is also a litigation going on between petitioner and the said company. There is further litigation between Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the petitioner.

CDA counsel told the court that the petitioner neither deposited 4.1 billion rupees bank guarantee nor performanceguarantee to the CDA. It has also not paid annual ground rent to the CDA. On account of principal amount the petitioner yet to pay 3.6 billion rupees despite the fact it has earned around 6 billion rupees from the sale of apartments.

They further argued that the petitioner company had no experience of hotel industry and it also did not take part in auction of the plot. Legal counsel for BNP argued before the court that CDA has adopted a discriminatory attitude toward his client. On one hand it has been doing nothing against Centuras, Eden housing society and Bahria enclave and they have singled out BNP.

At this CDA counsels said that the development authority is doing its work. Centuras plot was auctioned for a mixed usage at the price of Rs/-190100 per square meter while BNP plot was auctioned at the rate of Rs/-75000 per square meter with a total difference of 8 billion rupees. Despite the fact we have issued notices to the Centuras for illegalities.

Last hearing in this matter petitioner BNP at the directives of the IHC had submitted details of the 240 persons who booked serviced apartments in the under construction multi story building at Constitution Avenue.

Among the 240 persons who booked apartments there were Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice of Pakistan Nasir-ul-Mulk, former foreign secretary Salman Bashir, former federal minister Ahmed Mukhtar and Feryal Gohar.

CDA on July 29, 2016 had cancelled the 99-year lease to M/s BNP which was auctioned on March 9, 2005. BNP on the other hand claims that it did not violated any law but it was inefficiency of the CDA officials instead that caused the petitioner huge financial losses.

0



0







IHC reserves decision in Grand Hyatt Hotel case was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182346-IHC-reserves-decision-in-Grand-Hyatt-Hotel-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IHC reserves decision in Grand Hyatt Hotel case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182346-IHC-reserves-decision-in-Grand-Hyatt-Hotel-case.