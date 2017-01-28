Live from Courtroom No1

PanamaLeaks case

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Hamid, counsel for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, had faced troubling questions from judges on Dar’s confessional statement pertaining to alleged money laundering.

The judges pointed out some 'genuine flaws' in findings of reference quashed by a superior court against his client in a money laundering case in 2014. Meanwhile, PML-N legislators believed, "Mr Hamid entered a danger zone of money laundering which was pointed out by Naeem Bokhari.”

Then a PTI lady legislator observed: “We knew the truth at least now — let’s travel with money trail and money laundering in this case.” These were the moments when Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali was dictating something special to Makhdoom Ali Khan.

Justice Khosa remarked: "Public money worth Rs1.2 billion should not go unaccounted." He was referring to an alleged money laundering case based on a confessional statement of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who once had confessed that a huge chunk of money was laundered by the Sharifs to settle their liabilities abroad. But Mr Dar's counsel, during the course of arguments, rebutted these allegations. "These are baseless allegations," Mr Hamid argued while Justice Ijaz Afzal observed this confessional statement was mere a piece of paper, until evidence was recorded. But Justice Khosa was of the view that this statement was never used as evidence in any court of law.

Meanwhile, the bench summoned Prosecutor General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain Bureau’s position on this issue. “We want updates on this case,” Justice Khosa directed the prosecutor general.

As tricky one and a half hours ended up, legal team of Sharifs went into a serious communication with PML-N leaders namely Musadik Malik, Anusha Rahman Khan, Zafarullah Khan and others. Perhaps they were discussing their future course how to come up with new strategy.

