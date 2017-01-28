CIA predicted Junejo’s overthrow within six months

WASHINGTON: Six months after restoration of democracy in Pakistan under General Zia-ul-Haq, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had predicted the downfall of democratic government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Khan Junejo in its specially formulated intelligence report.

According to recently released CIA documents available online under CIA Records Search Tool (Crest), a memo titled “Junejo and Zia: Uneasy Partners in Democracy” carried a bleak outlook for Junejo.

Eventually the prime minister was dismissed by Zia on May 29, 1988 under notorious Article 58 2(b) of the Constitution. “In our view, the boundaries of Junejo's authority with Zia have not been fully delineated, and disagreements between them over sharing power are likely to grow as Junejo continues to test the limits of his authority,” read the CIA report prepared by CIA’s Directorate of Intelligence on 24th June 1986.

The report said one of the likely areas of contention would be personnel changes in the military and “Junejo probably aims ultimately for Zia's departure as Chief of the Army Staff.” However, the CIA knew that military will support the overthrow of Junejo in case Zia makes the decision.

“As President and Army Chief, however, Zia still retains considerable political power--including the ability to remove Junejo. Should Zia use his authority against Junejo, we believe the military--by all accounts still loyal to Zia--would side with him,” the report added.

The CIA memo noted that Zia and Junejo will avoid an open conflict in order to deny the political opposition a target for criticism but Zia has the legal authority as President and the power as Army Chief of Staff to remove Junejo from office.

“Since the lifting of martial law, Prime Minister Mohammed Khan Junejo and President Zia-ul-Haq have become a shaky political duet--respectively the symbol and the protector of Pakistan's fledgling democracy--feeling their way toward a compromise for power sharing,” it added.

The CIA noted that Junejo was trying to assert his authority. “Despite these legal limits on his power, the independent-minded Junejo considers himself the legitimate head of a popularly mandated government, although he was handpicked by Zia for the post. Diplomatic reporting indicates he has moved quickly to assume more than a ceremonial role--with Zia's acquiescence--and has become more involved in domestic policy formulation than most Western political observers expected,” the memo noted.

It noted that besides appointing a cabinet composed mostly of his cronies, Junejo had begun to build a personal power base by co-opting provincial elites into the Pakistan Muslim League, which he heads, and has tried to cultivate support in the military.

“Almost a year ago Junejo indicated his desire to extend his influence over the military by controlling assignments and retirements. Junejo calculates that grateful junior officers--frustrated that their careers have been stalled by the slow retirement of senior officers during the nearly nine years of martial law--will transfer loyalty to the Prime Minister. Junejo has had minor success; he blocked Zia's appointment of senior officers to coveted ambassadorial and named the new Navy Chief of Staff over Zia's candidate,” the memo noted.

0



0







CIA predicted Junejo’s overthrow within six months was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182343-CIA-predicted-Junejos-overthrow-within-six-months/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CIA predicted Junejo’s overthrow within six months" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182343-CIA-predicted-Junejos-overthrow-within-six-months.