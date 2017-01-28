Ministers vent anger in ECC body meeting on PIA’s revival

ISLAMABAD: Annoyed at absence of acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Bernd Hildenbrand in a scheduled official meeting in Islamabad, ministers expressed their wrath over non-serious attitude of PIA’s top management and told them in plain words that they would have to perform or leave the cash bleeding entity.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had constituted a high-powered committee to prepare revival plan for PIA but the acting MD/CEO of the national flag carrier did not turn up in officially scheduled meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday that resulted into annoying all the participants, especially the ministers. The meeting’s atmosphere got unpleasant when they were informed that the acting CEO remained unable to attend meeting because of prior engagements.

“This non-serious attitude is unacceptable as we mean business and are not here to waste our time,” a minister uttered these words in extreme anger and added that the top management of PIA did not want to implement revival plan for the national flag carrier.

After heated debate, it was decided that the next meeting will be scheduled for February 6, with this guarantee that all top officers of PIA will be attending it with full preparation and come up with business plan to overhaul the bleeding public sector entity.

The government intends to explain in clear terms that the status quo would result into closure of this national asset so it was in interest of everyone to mend old ways without resisting before desired reforms, said the ministers.

According to official statement issued on Friday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal said that revenue maximisation, cost rationalisation and growth driven based on improved services and end-to-end envisioned business plan needed for the revival of the PIA.He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of special committee formed by the ECC to bring structural reforms in PIA and make it a profitable organisation. The meeting was attended by Privatisation Commission Minister Muhammad Zubiar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar and Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail. Officials of Civil Aviation Authority have made presentation before the committee.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that it was a make or break opportunity for management to fix and turn around the airline otherwise it would be highly unfortunate if PIA becomes another white elephant.

He said that government is determined to bring back the lost glory of PIA and make it the airline of choice. Ahsan Iqbal directed that the new business plan of PIA should include improvement in safety, food and entertainment. He further directed that special attention should be paid to the loss making routes and with the passage of time new fleet of aircrafts would be added to offer quality services to passengers.

''A clear and shared vision, strict adherence to merit, focus on human resource development, core functions, customer service and accountability are essential elements to make PIA a world class airline,” said minister.

The minister added that despite bearing strong foundations, PIA has turned into a loss making instrument that is because of poor management and political interference. He said that without clear road map and solid business model, all efforts in this regard would stay futile. Accountability at all levels should be made mandatory and performance be measured continuously. Ahsan Iqbal stressed that customers can be brought back only if better quality of service, punctuality and reliability is ensured.

0



0







Ministers vent anger in ECC body meeting on PIA’s revival was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182342-Ministers-vent-anger-in-ECC-body-meeting-on-PIAs-revival/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ministers vent anger in ECC body meeting on PIA’s revival" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182342-Ministers-vent-anger-in-ECC-body-meeting-on-PIAs-revival.