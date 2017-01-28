ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said no one is serious in ending corruption and only slogans are being raised in this regard.

Inaugurating the Army Welfare Trust (AWT) Sangjani-Paswal Interchange at a ceremony here, the minister said the interchange on Motorway (M-1) would prove to be an important milestone in connecting people of different areas. He said it would not only ensure progress and prosperity but also provide residents of the area an easy access to Lahore, Islamabad, Sargodha and other important cities.

The minister said hundreds of thousands of people living in dozens of villages and adjacent residential colonies would get facility to travel through this interchange. He said such projects were of great importance as these connect hearts as well as cities and provinces.

The minister said the project launched on self-finance basis has been completed at a cost of Rs650 million within a record eight months time and AWT Engineers, Cooperative Housing Society Islamabad and other joint societies of the area deserve appreciation in this regard. Nisar emphasised the need for unity and consensus among the masses as this was the only way to achieve the dream of prosperity.

“We need to discourage division. A nation which follows a wrong path cannot progress,” he said. “Today it is quite difficult to deliver good things. Issues cannot be addressed through protests or sit-ins and I am very much sure Pakistan has not dearth of positive minded and good people,” he said, adding that good people must come forward and play an active role in the country’s progress.

“We need to differentiate between good and bad and also between truth and lie as this is the way to make our society strong,” he added. In his welcome address, AWT Chief Executive Officer Zaheeruddin Babar said the Sangjani Interchange had been a longstanding demand of the locals, AWT and other allied societies and expressed thanks to Chaudhry Nisar and the National Highway Authority (NHA) for their cooperation in accomplishment of the project. He said the project would help ease travelling of thousands of people besides paving way for economic prosperity.

